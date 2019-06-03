Two Premier League stars among four players Preston North End boss Alex Neil has held talks with

Preston North End boss Alex Neil has held talks with four potential new signings over the past week – and is set to have discussions with other targets over the coming days.

The Deepdale manager has gone on record as saying that he is looking to strengthen his squad for the forthcoming Championship campaign with the addition of three or four new players.

He is keen to add experience to his young squad.

And while everything may appear to be quiet on the outside, inside the corridors of Deepdale a lot of work is going on behind the scenes.

Two of the players North End held discussions with last week are attached to clubs in the Premier League, and the other two plied their trade in the Championship last season.