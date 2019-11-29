Tottenham Hotspur favourites to sign Hull City star, Nottingham Forest go all guns blazing to secure Newcastle United striker, Newcastle United ready summer move for Leeds United loanee - Championship rumours

Here is today's round-up:

Liverpool pundit Theo Squires has claimed that Rhian Brewster would be better off in the Championship playing his trade on loan with Leeds United, but did admit that Swansea could also be a good option. (Liverpool Echo)

Swansea City boss Steve Cooper has revealed he's hopeful of Mike van der Hoorn recovering from injury in time to play Fulham this weekend, as they look to end a run of three games without a win.

Tottenham Hotspur are the bookies' favourites to sign Hull City star Jarrod Bowen in the transfer window, but Newcastle United and Aston Villa are also among the runners and riders. (Sky Bet)

Birmingham City boss Pep Clotet has claimed that Garry Monk made him leave Leeds United against his will during their time at Elland Road, in the latest exchange between the two former colleagues. (Birmingham Mail)

Nottingham Forest are set to go all guns blazing to secure Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle in January, as they hope to get the Championship goal machine to work his magic again. (Football League World)

Newcastle United are said to be readying a summer move for Leeds United loanee Ben White, who has excelled in the second tier since joining on loan from Brighton. (Chronicle)

Bristol City manager Lee Johnson has revealed he's unsure when star defender Tomas Kalas will return from injury, suggesting he could be out for as long as three weeks. (Bristol Post)

QPR boss Mark Warburton branded the referee's decision not to send Nottingham Forest's Danny Cash off for a wild challenge on Ryan Manning as shocking, following their 4-0 hammering at Loftus Road. (HITC)

Charlton Athletic's Lee Bowyer has issued a rallying cry to Addicks fans ahead of Saturday's clash against Sheffield Wednesday, urging them to get behind the side without a win in six games. (South London Press)