Tony Mowbray will be anxious to stop Blackburn Rovers’ rot against Preston North End

Tony Mowbray could well need a win against Preston North End to save his job.

A victory against the Lilywhites could ignite Rovers’ season, having been without a win since beating Millwall at Ewood Park 2-0 in the middle of September.

To quote Mowbray, they were ‘insipid’ in their loss at Birmingham in midweek – not fighting, running or working hard enough, according to the Rovers boss.

Fans are getting increasingly unhappy with the direction of the team and their are calls for Mowbray to be sacked should Blackburn lose.

Despite being winless in six, Mowbray’s men have still picked up three draws in that time.

They disappointingly let their lead slip against Huddersfield, having come from a goal down to take the lead.

The 55-year-old may need an inspired performance by some or all of his players a t the weekend, to turn around their dire streak.

Blackburn fans will expect big things from their main man and keeping Bradley Dack quiet may just be the aim of the game for North End on Saturday.

It doesn’t take a genius to identify the Rovers talisman as their main threat, but he is leading the way again this season.

Dack is currently their top scorer with five goals, and Adam Armstrong, who has led the line at times, has three.

There will be a lot said about No.10s leading into the game.

There is always the biannual comparison between the players occupying each role for both teams . Last season it was Dack versus Alan Browne, this time most likely Dack versus Johnson.

But one thing that PNE boss Alex Neil has seemingly had a handle on so far in his encounters with Blackburn is their chief playmaker.

Dack will come into the game with a bit of form, although Rovers did suffer defeat against Birmingham. He had scored two in two going into the game at St Andrews.

After notching a penalty against QPR, he bent an effort in from the left-hand side into the bottom corner against Huddersfield.

The two sides will likely match up in the same 4-2-3-1 formation, leading to more personal battles – as the fans will enjoy in the build up.

And it will be the job of Ben Pearson to disrupt Rovers coming through that central area.

Blackburn do have a few options of where to focus their possession though, with new signing Lewis Holtby impressing, although he did miss the midweek game against Birmingham.

The previously mentioned Armstrong is also capable of causing Preston a problem or two, with support from Stewart Downing and Bradley Johnson.

Both were brought in this summer, and have been key components in the Ewood Park outfit so far.

Sam Gallagher will also be hoping for his first Rovers goal after arriving in the summer from Premier League Southampton for £5m.