Tony Mowbray believes Blackburn Rovers deserved to beat Preston North End in Lancashire Derby draw

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray believes his side deserved to win the Lancashire Derby against Preston North End, that ended in a 1-1 draw.

Mowbray's side took the lead early on through Adam Armstrong capitalising on defensive errors to slot the ball into the bottom corner.

Josh Harrop equalised for Preston in spectacular fashion, his volleyed effort flashing past Christian Walton from outside the area.

The Rovers manager was happy to have gone toe to toe with North End at Ewood, but felt his side should have been victorious.

He said: "The positive for me is that we went toe to toe. I respect Preston, I like Preston, I like the nature of the way they play.

"I think they play similarly to us, they have camaraderie and a collective spirit amongst their team which makes them difficult to play against.

"Ultimately, on the balance of things, I think we would have deserved to win it but it wasn’t to be, we put the point in the bag and move onto the next one."

Though the game wasn't exactly a classic in East Lancashire, it didn't surprise Mowbray, with both sides battling throughout.

"It was a typical derby game right from the first minute until the last," he said.

"Nobody gave an inch, just turn them round, get forward, a lot of one touch, forward passing, looking for errors or mistake.

"It was almost territorial at times. Can we play in their half?

"On the balance I think we had the better of the chances, we threatened their goal more.

"They scored a wonder goal.

"It was an attritional game I would say, as you’d expect in a derby match"