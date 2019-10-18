Today’s football rumours: Manchester United’s Paul Pogba meets Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane | Man City want wonderkid | Nemanja Matic on Inter Milan’s radar

Today’s football gossip surrounds the future of Paul Pogba at Manchester United plus champions Manchester City’s interest in hot shot Erling Haaland.

The Mirror claims United midfielder Pogba, 26, met up with Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane in Dubai during the international break, with the Daily Star labelling it an ‘insult’ to Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

And according to the Mail Online, Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic, 31, won’t be joining United in January because his family do not want to move to Manchester.

The Sun say Inter Milan are keen on United and Serbia midfielder Nemanja Matic.

Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland is a target for Manchester City claim The Sun. The 19-year-old Norwegian is the son of former City midfielder Alf-Inge Haaland.

La Gazzetta dello Sport claim Wolves have made a bid to sign 22-year-old Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie from AC Milan in January.