Tickets for Preston North End’s quarter final clash against Aston Villa are on sale now.

Preston North End will host Aston Villa on Sunday, March 30 in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

North End booked their place after beating Burnley 3-0 and it is the first time Preston have been in the last eight of the competition for 59 years.

Tickets are on sale to season card holders and supporters who purchased a ticket for any of the three FA Cup games so far this season. Full ticket details can be found on the club’s official website

At 9am on Monday 17th March, any season card seats unsold, as well as any other remaining seats, will go on sale at to supporters registered on the club’s database prior to 1st March.

The match will be also be broadcast live on BBC One/BBC iPlayer. As a result of still being in the competition, North End’s away trip to Derby County in the Championship has been rearranged to Wednesday, 2 April with a 19:45 kick off at Pride Park. Villa’s trip to Brighton has also been pushed back to the same night.

On the tie, PNE boss Paul Heckingbottom said: This will feel different. It always does as the season wears on. The League Cup is early on; there tends to be a lot more changing of teams. The FA Cup and the latter stages is fantastic. Not many things get bigger.”