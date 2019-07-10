Tickets on sale for Preston North End's Championship opener at Millwall

Tickets have gone on sale for Preston North End's visit to Millwall on the opening day of the season.

The Lilywhites have been allocated 2,067 seats in the upper tier of the away end at the Den for the clash on Saturday, August 3.

Andrew Hughes shoots Preston in front against Milwall last season

Tickers are priced £26 adults, £17 senior citizens (61 and over), £14 Under-18s, £12 Under-16s and £7 Under-12s.

They went on sale today (July 10) to ambassadors and premier members, with tickets on sale for all season card holders on Friday, July 12 - it is one ticket per person in those categories.

General sale starts on Monday, July 15, with no sale limit.

North End are set to take a sizeable following to London, last season's visit to the Den which ended in a 3-1 win watched by 1,017 travelling supporters.