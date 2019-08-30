TICKET DETAILS for Carabao Cup tie between Preston North End and Man City

Tickets for Preston’s Deepdale clash with Manchester City in the League Cup will go on sale on Monday.

The tie will take place on Tuesday, September 24 (7.45pm kick-off), after it was overlooked for live TV coverage.

It is likely to be a sell-out crowd, with City fans allocated the Bill Shankly Kop.

North End have announced that normal league matchday ticket prices will apply.

Tickets for the game will go on sale as follows:

Monday, 2nd September, from 9am until Friday 6th September at 5pm:

Ambassadors, Premier Members and season card holders will be able purchase their own seat – those seats will be reserved until 5pm on the Friday and only this one seat will be available, no additional tickets can be purchased during this sales period.

This can be done in person at Deepdale, over the phone on 0344 856 1966, but the easiest and quickest way is to load your normal seat onto your season card by buying online at www.mypne.com.

Saturday 7th September from 9am, until Saturday 14th September at 3pm (kick-off versus Brentford):

Supporters registered on the database with at least 60 loyalty points and/or supporters who purchase a ticket for the Brentford game will be entitled to purchase one Manchester City ticket.

Supporters who have already purchased a ticket for the Brentford fixture will already be eligible to purchase during this period.

The Brentford ticket must be processed first before the Manchester City ticket can be purchased and supporters must already have been registered on the club’s database before 10pm on Wednesday 28th August.

Supporters can again buy in person, over the phone or online, with both the Brentford and Manchester City tickets either loaded onto your member card or print at home is also available. No refunds can be given for Brentford purchases after they are made.

Monday 16th September from 9am:

Subject to availability, general sale to anyone registered on the club’s database before 10pm on Wednesday 28th August 2019 – one per registered supporter.

Fans can again use all three methods of purchase, with print at home tickets available, so there is no need to queue at the ticket office.

Hospitality will also go on sale on Monday 2nd September at 9am and full details are available from the club.

No hospitality is available for Manchester City supporters and any Preston North End supporters bringing visiting supporters into home areas are responsible for the behaviour of their guests.

Executive boxes are available, priced £2,500 per box, including VAT, for 10 people, with current seasonal box holders able to purchase their boxes for the regular matchday rate by contacting the commercial department on 0344 856 1960 or by emailing commercial@pne.com – these contact details should be used for all commercial bookings and enquiries.

Details of sponsorship options are also available from PNE’s commercial department.