This is where Preston, West Brom and Nottingham Forest are predicted to finish in the Championship
Another 'super computer' has predicted how the Championship will shape up at the end of the campaign. Yes - I know what you're thinking but it's worth a try anyway, right?
Preston North End have taken many by surprise by their start to the campaign - occupying an automatic promotion spot - but will they maintain it? The TalkSport Super Computer has forecasted where the Alex Neil's side and the rest of their Championship rivals will finish. Click and scroll through the page: