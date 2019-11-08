A 'super computer' has been at it again - but what does it predict for Preston North End?

This is where Preston, West Brom and Nottingham Forest are predicted to finish in the Championship

Another 'super computer' has predicted how the Championship will shape up at the end of the campaign. Yes - I know what you're thinking but it's worth a try anyway, right?

Preston North End have taken many by surprise by their start to the campaign - occupying an automatic promotion spot - but will they maintain it? The TalkSport Super Computer has forecasted where the Alex Neil's side and the rest of their Championship rivals will finish. Click and scroll through the page:

Current league position: 23rd

1. Barnsley (24th) - RELEGATED

Current league position: 23rd
Getty
Buy a Photo
Current league position: 19th

2. Reading (23rd) - RELEGATED

Current league position: 19th
Getty
Buy a Photo
Current league position: 21st

3. Luton Town (22nd) - RELEGATED

Current league position: 21st
Getty
Buy a Photo
Current league position: 20th

4. Wigan Athletic (21st)

Current league position: 20th
pa
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 6