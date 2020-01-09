Preston North End manager Alex Neil

This is where Preston North End, Wigan and Cardiff will finish in the Championship table - according to Football Manager 2020

Preston North End hope to be in the Championship play-offs positions at the end of the campaign - but will they be successful in doing so?

By using their “unique software”, Football Manager 2020 have predicted what will happen between now and the end of the season with the final Championship table. It is good or bad news for the Lilywhites? Click and scroll through the pages to see where Alex Neil's men finished. (simulation taken from Sky Sports News):

P46 W10 D8 L28 GD-35

1. R: Luton Town (24th) - 38 points

P46 W10 D8 L28 GD-35
Getty
Buy a Photo
P46 W8 D15 L23 GD-28

2. R: Barnsley (23rd) - 39 points

P46 W8 D15 L23 GD-28
Getty
Buy a Photo
P46 W13 D10 L23 GD-17

3. R: Birmingham City (22nd) - 49 points

P46 W13 D10 L23 GD-17
Getty
Buy a Photo
P46 W13 D12 L21 GD-11

4. Charlton Athletic (21st) - 51 points

P46 W13 D12 L21 GD-11
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 6