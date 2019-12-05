Preston

This is how Preston boss Alex Neil's win percentage ranks against EVERY other Lilywhites manager since 2000

Preston North End have had their fair share of managerial change since the new dawn of the new millennium, but now look settled with Alex Neil as the club look to push forwards promotion back to the top tier.

Here's a look at the win percentage of every Preston manager since 2000 to be in charge of more than ten matches at the club, ranked from lowest to highest...

Win percentage: 25.8%(Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

1. Graham Westley - 62 games in charge

Win percentage: 26.5% (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

2. Darren Ferguson - 49 games in charge

Win percentage: 29.4%(Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

3. Phil Brown - 51 games in charge

Win percentage: 34%(Photo by Phil Cole/Getty Images)

4. Craig Brown - 106 games in charge

