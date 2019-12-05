This is how Preston boss Alex Neil's win percentage ranks against EVERY other Lilywhites manager since 2000
Preston North End have had their fair share of managerial change since the new dawn of the new millennium, but now look settled with Alex Neil as the club look to push forwards promotion back to the top tier.
Here's a look at the win percentage of every Preston manager since 2000 to be in charge of more than ten matches at the club, ranked from lowest to highest...
1. Graham Westley - 62 games in charge
Win percentage: 25.8%(Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)