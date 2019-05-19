The statistical story of Preston North End's Championship campaign

Ben Davies was officially Preston North End's pass master in the 2018/19 season.

The centre-half had the highest number of completed passes in the PNE team, with 1,284 of them finding a colleague in Championship games.

Paul Gallagher provided the most assists for Preston

Davies was voted North End's player of the year by both fans and team-mates, and with good reason too.

According to EFL Stats, the 23-year-old also made the highest number of clearances in the Preston squad - 236 - while the 54 interceptions he made was the highest.

Paul Gallagher was the assist king at PNE, with seven of his crosses or passes setting goals up.

The on-loan Lukas Nmecha made the highest number of successful dribbles (37) and he also made the most appearances in the squad - playing 41 times in the Championship.

Lukas Nmecha makes one of the many dribbles he did in a Preston shirt

However, 17 of those were from the bench, with Davies making the most starts (39).

Nmecha has now returned to Manchester City after his season-long loan and North End says they are unlikely to bring him back a second time.

Callum Robinson had the most number of shots in the Preston squad, trying his luck 32 times.

In Championship action, him and midfielder Alan Browne both scored 12 goals with Robinson also finding the net in the Caraboa Cup against Middlesbrough.

PNE right-back Darnell Fisher holds off Blackburn's Bradley Dack at Ewood Park

Darnell Fisher was the pick of the bunch in terms of the number of blocks made by North End players, the right-back blocking 79 times.