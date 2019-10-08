The Preston North End 'curse' strikes again with another manager gone

The Preston North End ‘curse’ has reared its head again in costing a manager his job.

Daniel Stendel’s last stand as Barnsley boss was the 5-1 defeat to PNE at Deepdale on Saturday.

Daniel Stendel has left the Barnsley manager's job

Rumours started to do the rounds on Monday night that the German was on the verge of leaving and the news was confirmed on Tuesday morning.

Stendel is not the first to leave his job in the wake of a game against Preston – far from it.

The rate has slowed down somewhat in recent seasons after reaching a peak in 2015/16.

During that campaign, five clubs parted company with their manager within a few days of facing North End.

Roberto Di Matteo during his last game in charge of Aston Villa at Deepdale in October 2016

It was as if a poor result against PNE – new to the Championship that season – was a tipping point.

Charlton Athletic, Bristol City, Derby County, Bolton and Nottingham Forest all parted company with their manager soon after playing Preston.

Forest manager of the time Dougie Freedman went five days after a win over Preston!

The following campaign, Aston Villa sacked Roberto Di Matteo after a 2-0 defeat at Deepdale in October 2016.

Harry Redknapp was sacked as Birmingham boss within a couple of hours of losing to Preston in September 2017

In September 2017, it was the turn of Harry Redknapp to feel the pain of a defeat against Preston.

Less than two hours after PNE’s 3-1 win at St Andrew’s, Redknapp was gone.

Redknapp had done the post-match press conference and had no clue time was about to be called on his reign.

Last season, Steve Bruce lost his job at Villa a day after PNE’s 3-3 draw at Villa Park.

Alex Neil and Steve Bruce before PNE's clash with Aston Villa in October 2018 - Bruce was sacked the day after the game

That was the evening of ‘Cabbage-gate’ in the West Midlands, Bruce having had a cabbage thrown at him as he took his place in the dugout ahead of kick-off.

Trailing 2-0 at the interval, Preston roared back to lead 3-2 with goals from all three of their substitutes – Daniel Johnson, Paul Gallagher and Louis Moult.

A stoppage-time equaliser rescued a point for Villa and but for a penalty save right at the death from Chris Maxwell would have taken all three.

By the following morning, Bruce had gone.

Stendel seems to have been dealt a bad hand by Barnsley.

After automatic promotion in May, a number of players were sold over the summer.

Ethan Pinnock, Kieffer Moore and Liam Lindsay went for big fees and while a number of young players were brought in as replacements, they have yet to get to grips with this level.