The position where each of the 24 Championship clubs need to recruit on deadline day - including Preston North End, Luton, Barnsley and Huddersfield Town

There is just over a day left for Championship clubs to do any last-minute shopping.

At 5pm on Thursday the transfer window shuts, leaving managers to work with what they have until January - unless they can pick up some free agents. But what position do each of the clubs need to strengthen as they look to achieve their season aims. Click and scroll through to find out and see whether you agree.

Following the loss of Keiffer Moore to Wigan for 4m, a new striker would strengthen the squad.

1. Barnsley

With Jota and Che Adams leaving in the summer, some more inspiration in the final third to provide a spark would be welcomed. Whether that be striker or attacking midfielder.

2. Brmingham City

A new goalkeeper would allow youngster Andrew Fisher to go out on loan to L1 or L2 club to gain valuable experience.

3. Blackburn Rovers

After losing Neal Mapauy in big-money move the Bees are in need of a striker. Been linked with Charlton's Lyle Taylor.

4. Brentford

