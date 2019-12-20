The number of times Preston, Derby County and Stoke City have appeared on Sky Sports - compared to Championship rivals

Scroll and click through the pages as we rank EVERY Championship team in order of the number of times they have officially appeared on Sky Sports this season (excluding red button coverage and cup games). These are figures may surprise you. Source: EFL Official Website:

1. West Bromwich Albion Live Sky Sports appearances this season: 11 Getty Buy a Photo

2. Nottingham Forest Live Sky Sports appearances this season: 8 Getty Buy a Photo

3. Leeds United Live Sky Sports appearances this season: 7 pa Buy a Photo

4. Fulham Live Sky Sports appearances this season: 7 Getty Buy a Photo

View more