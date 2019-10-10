The curse of Preston North End: The managers who have felt the wrath of a PNE match

Championship managers could be forgiven for feeling a little insecure before playing Preston North End these days.

That's because our team are leaving a string of curtailed careers in their wake, the latest being Daniel Stendel's lasts stand as Barnsley boss during a 5-1 drubbing at Deepdale this week. Here's some others:

1. October 2015 Guy Luzon was sacked by Charlton after PNE win 3-0 at The Valley thanks to goals from Paul Gallagher (2) and Daniel Johnson. North End were new to the Championship that season

2. January 2016 Steve Cotterill left his post at Bristol City after Preston beat the Robins 2-1 at Ashton Gate - former City player Greg Cunningham scoring PNE's winner with a diving header

3. February 2016 Derby sacked Paul Clement fives days after PNE had held the Rams to a 0-0 draw at Pride Park

4. March 2106 Slightly different circumstances but Dougie Freedman was dismissed by Nottingham Forest within a few days of them winning 1-0 against Preston. Perhaps the Forest broad had expected a bigger victory?

