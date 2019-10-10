PNE v Barnsley

The curse of Preston North End: The managers who have felt the wrath of a PNE match

Championship managers could be forgiven for feeling a little insecure before playing Preston North End these days.

That's because our team are leaving a string of curtailed careers in their wake, the latest being Daniel Stendel's lasts stand as Barnsley boss during a 5-1 drubbing at Deepdale this week. Here's some others:

Guy Luzon was sacked by Charlton after PNE win 3-0 at The Valley thanks to goals from Paul Gallagher (2) and Daniel Johnson. North End were new to the Championship that season

1. October 2015

Guy Luzon was sacked by Charlton after PNE win 3-0 at The Valley thanks to goals from Paul Gallagher (2) and Daniel Johnson. North End were new to the Championship that season
Getty
Buy a Photo
Steve Cotterill left his post at Bristol City after Preston beat the Robins 2-1 at Ashton Gate - former City player Greg Cunningham scoring PNE's winner with a diving header

2. January 2016

Steve Cotterill left his post at Bristol City after Preston beat the Robins 2-1 at Ashton Gate - former City player Greg Cunningham scoring PNE's winner with a diving header
Getty
Buy a Photo
Derby sacked Paul Clement fives days after PNE had held the Rams to a 0-0 draw at Pride Park

3. February 2016

Derby sacked Paul Clement fives days after PNE had held the Rams to a 0-0 draw at Pride Park
Getty
Buy a Photo
Slightly different circumstances but Dougie Freedman was dismissed by Nottingham Forest within a few days of them winning 1-0 against Preston. Perhaps the Forest broad had expected a bigger victory?

4. March 2106

Slightly different circumstances but Dougie Freedman was dismissed by Nottingham Forest within a few days of them winning 1-0 against Preston. Perhaps the Forest broad had expected a bigger victory?
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3