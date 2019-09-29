Talking points from Preston North End's 3-3 draw with Bristol City

Preston North End’s 3-3 draw with Bristol City at Deepdale was a thriller in the rain which kept fans on the edge of their seats until the final whistle.

After trailing 2-0 and 3-2, the Lilywhites will be glad to have got a point and stretch their unbeaten run in the Championship to six matches.

Preston boss Alex Neil and his Bristol City counterpart Lee Johnson on the touchline in the rain

Here are some of the key points from the game.

1. PNE’s defensive solidity was missing as they shipped three goals in a league game for only the second time this season, having previously done so at Swansea.

They had tightened-up at the back, with back-to-back clean sheets in the wins over Birmingham and Brentford.

For the goals, it was not as if they were carved open though. All three came from set pieces – the first two from corners, the third when a free-kick wasn’t dealt with.

Patrick Bauer scored PNE's third goal against Bristol City

It was routine stuff and clearly frustrated Alex Neil as he reflected on events.

North End felt Declan Rudd was impeded for the first two goals and they had a case.

Foul or not, for the second goal Andreas Weimann still got a free header.

While it wasn’t a great day for the PNE defenders in their own box, Patrick Bauer made an impact at the other by heading the equaliser to make it 3-3.

Paul Gallagher scores Preston's first penalty

It was the German’s first North End goal and hopefully there are more to come. At 6ft 4ins he can be a menace in the opposition box.

2. North End have two very good penalty takers in Paul Gallagher and Daniel Johnson.

Gallagher drove home the first spot kick to pull his side back to 2-1 and then Johnson netted the equaliser from 12 yards after half-time.

Preston have been given five penalties this season and bagged them all.

They also scored all five in the penalty shoot-out win over Hull in the League Cup, a game in which Gallagher or Johnson didn’t feature.

3. Joe Rafferty continues to impress out of position at left-back.

The general consensus was that Rafferty was rather unlucky to be dropped to the bench at Birmingham when Andrew Hughes returned from a hamstring injury.

But with Hughes now nursing a hip flexor issue – not a long-term one – there was another league start for the Liverpudlian.

Rafferty is steady on the left side of the defence and he delivered a peach of a cross for Bauer’s goal.

It could be when Hughes is fully fit, Rafferty can start to challenge for the right-back slot.

4. David Nugent is back in the first-team frame.

After a half-hour run as a sub against Manchester City, Nugent got a similar amount of time on the pitch as PNE chased an equaliser.

The 34-year-old striker was introduced together with Alan Browne just after City had gone 3-2 ahead.

Nugent is still looking for sharpness and the best way to get that is with game time.

He got the nod ahead of Jayden Stockley on the bench, this the first time Stockley had not made a matchday squad since he signed from Exeter in January.