Swansea City goalkeeper hints at January move, Derby County and Wigan Athletic eye Hearts striker, Reading defender joins Rochdale - Championship rumours

Here are the latest headlines from around the Championship.

Brighton and Hove Albion are believed to be ramping up their valuation of Leeds United loanee Ben White, and could demand in the region of £20m for the defender should the Whites seek a permanent deal next summer. (Team Talk)

Ex-Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner, who is now at Schalke 04, has revealed that it was the 'emotion' and 'closeness' of the region that made him an ideal match for the Terriers. (Sport Witness)

Brentford winger Sergi Canos has been ruled out of action for a lengthy period with a serious knee injury, less than 48 hours after signing a new, four-year deal with the club. (BBC Sport)

Ex-Leeds United ace Danny Mills has called into question club owner Andrea Radrizzani's decision to criticise refereeing decisions on social media, claiming that the best owners 'stay silent'. (Football Insider)

Middlesbrough look set to have left-back Hayden Coulson available for action after the international break, after he returned to training following a tendon injury. (Hartlepool Mail)

Swansea City goalkeeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt has hinted that he may look to leave the club in January, after being pushed out of the first team by Newcastle United loanee Freddie Woodman. (Wales Online)

Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk has revealed he will have his squad 'brushing up' on their defensive work ahead of next Friday's clash against Cardiff City, as they look to continue to push for promotion. (Sheffield Star)

The likes of Derby County and Wigan Athletic are said to have scouted Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu, who has been branded as one of the strongest players in world football. (West London Sport)

Defender Paul McShane, who left Reading at the end of last season, has joined League One side Rochdale, who are in dire need of shoring up their leaky defence. (Rochdale Online)