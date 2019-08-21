Stoke City are better than their bottom-of-the-table billing says Preston North End boss Alex Neil

Preston boss Alex Neil is convinced Stoke City – tonight’s visitors to Deepdale – are currently in a false position in the table.

The Potters are currently bottom having picked up just one point from their first three league games.

On the opening day of the campaign, City were beaten 2-1 at home by QPR and followed that up with a 3-1 loss away to Charlton Athletic at The Valley.

They did register their first point when they drew 2-2 on Saturday against Derby County in front of their own supporters.

That was a result which left manager Nathan Jones feeling frustrated as his side led 2-1 with 20 minutes remaining.

Neil revealed that he has watched all of Stoke’s league games this season and insisted they can count themselves unfortunate to be without a win.

“They don’t deserve to have lost a game if I’m being honest,” said Neil. “They have been better.

“They probably should have won their last two games.

“I know Nathan was not quite happy and had a wee rant during the week, which was probably rightly so because of the frustration.

“He thought that his team had played well, which they probably had, but it’s this division.

“If you don’t capitalise when you’re playing well, it can come back to bite you.”