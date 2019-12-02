Steven Gerrard rubbishing Juventus rumours gives boost to Leeds Utd, Stoke City face stiff competition to sign £4m goal machine, Cardiff City join hunt to sign Aston Villa's striker - Championship rumours

These are the latest headlines from around the league this morning.

Leeds United look to have been handed a key boost in their pursuit of Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara, with their manager Steven Gerrard rubbishing rumours that Juventus had registered an interest. (BBC Football)

Bradley Dack

Marcelo Bielsa has revealed that he intends to play star loanee Ben White in midfield next weekend's clash against Huddersfield Town, as he looks to find a suitable replacement for the suspended Kalvin Phillips. (HITC)

Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk has revealed that he challenged his players to show him "they wanted to win", which spurred them on in a much-needed 3-1 victory against Charlton. (Sheffield Star)

QPR could be set to hang on to their star midfielder Eberechi Eze until after the January transfer window, with Spurs' sacking of Mauricio Pochettino said to have halted their interest in the player. (Daily Mail)

Stoke City could face stiff competition in their quest to land Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove, as Serie A side Lazio are also in the running to sign the £4m-rated goal machine. (Various)

Birmingham City are said to be considering a swoop for Coventry City boss Mark Robins, amid concerns that Pep Clotet may a suitable long-term solution for the Blues. (Team Talk)

Cardiff City are understood to be among a number of sides interested signing Aston Villa's striker Jonathan Kodjia, who will be out of contract next summer. (Football Insider)

Queens Park Rangers, who have gone seven matches without a win, are rumoured to be close to sacking Mark Warbuton, with Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth a potential replacement. (Football League World)

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has revealed that he intends to meet with star player Bradley Dack and his agent, as he looks to tie the 25-year-old down to a new deal. (The 72)