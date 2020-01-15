Southampton join Watford in race to land Fulham defender, Nottingham Forest eye £20m-rated Newcastle United striker, Blackburn Rovers eye Portsmouth winger - Championship rumours

Here are the latest rumours and headlines.

Southampton are believed to have joined Watford in the race to land Fulham defender Joe Bryan, as both sides look to strengthen in the full-back position. (The 72)

Sheffield Wednesday are said to have made contact with Southampton over the possibility of bringing in their 15m forward Che Adams on loan, but it remains to be seen whether the Saints will allow the player to leave.

Nottingham Forest have received a boost in their attempts to sign Newcastle United's £20m-rated striker Dwight Gayle, after Aston Villa pulled out of the race to secure his services. (Telegraph)

Celtic are the bookies' 2/1 favourites to sign 22-goal sensation Lawrence Shankland from Dundee United this month, with Championship side QPR currently trailing them by some distance at 6/1. (Sky Bet)

Nottingham Forest are believed to be stepping up their interest in Sheffield United midfielder Luke Freeman, and could rival Leeds United for the £5m former QPR ace. (Football Insider)

Derby County are rumoured to be eyeing up a move for Leicester City's out-of-favour defender Filip Benkovic, whose manager has already confirmed will be allowed out on loan this month. (Sky Sports)

Turkish side Genclerbirligi have completed a move for Swansea City goalkeeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt, who featured sparingly for the club over the past four and a half seasons. (Sport Witness)

Blackburn Rovers have been credited with an interest in Portsmouth winger Ronan Curtis, who has been capped on three occasions by the Republic of Ireland senior side. (Portsmouth News)

Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Wolves are the latest sides to be linked with Stoke City forward Tyrese Campbell, who is likely to leave the club this month ahead of his contract expiring next summer. Celtic and Rangers are also understood to be keen. (talkSPORT)