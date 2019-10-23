Sky select THREE Preston North End fixtures – against Fulham, Leeds United and Cardiff City – for TV coverage in December

Three further Preston North End fixtures have been selected for live TV coverage on Sky Sports in December.

North End’s games against Fulham, Cardiff and Leeds have all been selected and join their clash with West Bromwich Albion as being broadcast live that month.

The details for the Fulham game remain the same, but the contests with the Bluebirds and Leeds have had their kick-off times altered.

Fulham travel to Deepdale on Tuesday, December 10, and there has been no change to that fixture – all midweek games are broadcast live on the red button – but it is now the feature game on Sky.

PNE’s trip to Cardiff on Saturday, December 21 has been changed, with kick off being brought forward to 12.30pm.

The kick-off time for the trip to Leeds on Boxing Day has also been changed, with the match pushed back to 5.15pm.

That now makes six PNE games selected for live Sky coverage this season, four of those coming in December and four of those taking place at Deepdale.

It also means that four of the seven PNE games due to take place in December will be on TV.

The victory over Stoke in at Deepdale earlier on in the season was the first game to be broadcast live, with the controversial Sunday trip to Charlton to be the second of the campaign next weekend.