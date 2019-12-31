Sheffield Wednesday join race to sign Leeds Utd striker, Stoke City and Middlesbrough eye swoop for Rangers winger, West Ham United manager David Moyes prepares £12 million bid for Stoke City's midfielder - Championship rumours

Here is the latest:

Sheffield Wednesday are among a number of sides looking to sign Eddie Nketiah on loan, but the Arsenal man currently looks more likely to join Bristol City. (Bristol Post)

Roma's billionaire ownerJames Pallotta is apparently looking into purchasing a championship team once he sells his current club, with Leeds United named as a potential investment. Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images

Luton Town's Sonny Bradley has claimed that the side's inability to perform consistently for ninety minutes has blighted their campaign thus far, and that they'll be working hard to find the 'winning formula'. (Club official website)

Fulham have tied down both Aboubakar Kamara and Kevin McDonald to new contracts. The pair's new deals should see them remain at Craven Cottage until 2024 and 2021 respectively. (BBC Sport)

Stoke City and Middlesbrough are understood to both be interested in Rangers winger Jordan Jones, who could be allowed to leave Ibrox on loan in January. (Daily Mail)

Wolves look to have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Huddersfield Town's £10m-rated striker Karlan Grant, after the player brushed off talk of an exit next month. (Hull Examiner)

West Ham United's new manager David Moyes is said to be preparing a £12 million bid for Stoke City's Joe Allen, as he looks to keep the struggling side in the Premier League. (Daily Express)

Queens Park Rangers have been tipped to pursue a move for Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland, who has scored a stunning 22 goals in 24 matches so far this season. (West London Sport)