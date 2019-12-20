Sheffield Wednesday handed major boost in pursuit of Charlton Athletic striker, Newcastle United favourites to sign Stoke City goalkeeper, Paris Saint-Germain target West Bromwich Albion wonderkid - Championship rumours

Here is all the latest:

Leeds United loanee Jack Clarke is set for talks with Spurs boss Jose Mourinho this weekend, where he's likely to establish his plans for the second half of the season. (Football Insider)

Leeds United loanee Jack Clarke is set for talks with Spurs boss Jose Mourinho this weekend, where he's likely to establish his plans for the second half of the season.

Sheffield Wednesday look to have been handed a major boost in their pursuit of Charlton Athletic striker Lyle Taylor, after he reportedly turned down a new contract offer from the Addicks. (London News Online)

Newcastle United are 3/1 favourites to sign Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland in January, but face competition from the likes of Leicester City and Aston Villa. (Sky Bet)

Brentford are said to be keen on Aston Villa forward Andre Green, who is likely to be recalled from Preston North End in January due to his limited number of first team opportunities. (The 72)

Cardiff City have batted away suggestions that they're interested in signing former Aston Villa striker Jonathan Kodjia, as they believe they already have enough attacking options. (Wales Online)

Luton Town ace Luke Berry has claimed that on its day, Kenilworth Road has the best atmosphere in the division, and that the fans play a huge part in motivating his side. (Dunstable Today)

Turkish side Trabzonspor are believed to be plotting a January transfer raid for Nottingham Forest's Joao Carvalho, who they are hoping to loan with an option to buy next summer. (Sport Witness)

Paris Saint-Germain are the latest side to be linked with West Bromwich Albion wonderkid Jovan Malcolm, who is also being monitored by Premier League side Arsenal. (Birmingham Mail)