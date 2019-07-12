Sheffield United closing in on £6m Preston North End forward, Huddersfield Town ace set for a £4m move to Stoke City, Wigan Athletic continue pursuit of midfielder - Championship rumours Some big moved look set to be completed today, with Sheffield Wednesday, Preston North End, Huddersfield Town and Wigan Athletic all planning to wrap up deals. Here are the latest headlines and rumours from around the Championship... 1. Aston Villa end hunt for Leeds midfielder Aston Villa look like they could be ending their interest in Leeds United Kalvin Phillips, as they look to pursue the more affordable Ryan Woods of Stoke City. (Mirror) other Buy a Photo 2. Steve Bruce agrees terms Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce is said to have agreed terms with Newcastle United, ahead of being unveiled as their new manager. (The Sun) other Buy a Photo 3. Leeds Utd left incensed Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has apparently been incensed by the club's pre-season training schedule, believing the Australia trip falls too close to the new campaign. (Football Insider) other Buy a Photo 4. PNE forward set to leave Sheffield United are said to be closing in on Preston forward Callum Robinson, with the club believed to have accepted a 6m bid for the Blades (BBC Sport) other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3