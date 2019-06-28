Sheffield United and Celtic eye £5m Middlesbrough defender, Blackburn and Birmingham City target free agent midfielder, Leeds still on track to land Premier League trio - Championship rumours

Have your say

These are the latest headlines and rumours from around the Championship.

Manchester City winger Jack Harrison is set to sign a new contract before joining Leeds United on loan, but it could include a clause allowing the Whites to sign him permanently. (Daily Mail)

Bristol City look set to complete the signing of Chelsea defender Tomas Kalas, having already signed Jay Dasilva from the Blues this week.

Sheffield United and Celtic are both keen on Middlesbrough defender Paddy McNair, who could be sold for £5 million this summer as Boro look to boost their transfer funds. (Northern Echo)

Sheffield Wednesday-linked winger David Turnbull looks set to remain with Motherwell, after suffering a knee injury that could rule him out for six months. (Scottish Sun)

Leeds are still on track to land a trio of Premier League players this summer, with Helder Costa, Ryan Kent and Ben White all on Marcelo Bielsa’s radar. (Football League World)

German side Schalke are looking to snap up Cardiff City winger Josh Murphy, in a deal that could be worth around £12 million. (Daily Mirror)

West Bromwich Albion are said to have rejected a bid for Salomon Rondon from Newcastle United, amid reports linking him with a move to Mexico. (Sports Witness)

Fulham have reportedly made a bid to sign Levante defender Chema Rodriguez, as Scott Parker looks to solve his side’s defensive issues. (HITC)

Blackburn and Birmingham City are both keen on free agent midfielder Jack Payne, who left Huddersfield Town at the end of last season. (Daily Mail)