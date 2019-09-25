Seeing Deepdale packed delights Preston North End manager Alex Neil

Preston North End manager Alex Neil was delighted to see Deepdale packed to the rafters for the Carabao Cup clash with Manchester City.

A capacity 22,025 crowd watched North End's 3-0 defeat, with City backed by 5,637 of their supporters.

PNE manager Alex Neil shakes hands with his Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola

It was the highest attendance at Deepdale since the FA Cup game against Arsenal in January 2017 which drew a turn-out of 22,185.

Neil said: "I have mentioned this before, I don't preach to fans that they should come and need to come.

"Obviously we want them to come and they are very welcome, what it will do is help the team and help us hopefully be very successful this season.

"It was great to see a full house, that is the first time I have seen that since I have been here.

"I thought our fans were excellent as were the Man City fans. It made for a really good atmosphere."