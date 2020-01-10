Sean Gregan’s exclusive column: Scott Sinclair could have an impact similar to the one Aiden McGeady provided

I think the signing of Scott Sinclair represents a great bit of business for Preston in the January transfer business.

Not only is he obviously a class player, but his arrival is a good move by the manager Alex Neil to freshen things up and provide a boost especially after a difficult period in terms of results on the pitch over Christmas.

Sinclair is obviously a man Neil has had his eye on for a long time and will certainly give the squad something different, in the same way Callum Robinson did before he left for Sheffield United and the Premier League in the summer. Wherever Sinclair has been – bar perhaps Manchester City – he’s played a big role in the team.

Obviously to get into City’s team at any time over the last decade has been incredibly difficult, but he played a big role for Swansea City helping them get promoted to the Premier League and has done well in Scotland for Celtic.

He has scored a lot of goals for The Hoops and has won a lot of trophies in his time North of the Border.

Another big factor is his experience of playing in big European matches and let’s not forget he does have Premier League experience, so he should find the Championship to his liking.

A lot of people talk about the quality of the SPL but I don’t think it’s too bad.

Having played in Scotland, albeit only in pre-season, I always found the games competitive

Hopefully he will bring that undoubted quality he has and know-how in the final third to the table because that is something Preston have been lacking in recent games.

I don’t know what his fitness is like because he has not played too much for Celtic this season, but I am sure he won’t take long to get up to speed and once he is fully fit, he should be a major assest for the team. I think a signing like that will not only help the younger players but also the older members of the squad.

It will give them a boost as we enter into the second half of the season.

I would liken his arrival as something similar to the signing of Aiden McGeady – hopefully he can produce that little bit of magic like McGeady used to.

There’s no doubt about it the recent form has been disappointing and it’s a shame that North End have fallen a little bit down the table considering the great start they had.

Let’s not forget they were top of the table not that long ago. I was surprised to see the disappointing results over Christmas especially after such a great performance against leaders Leeds United at Elland Road.

But North End should not get too downhearted – they are still right in there only a couple of points or so off the play-offs.

And there is no better game to get back on track than a local derby against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

Tony Mowbray’s men will also fancy their chances of sneaking in the play-offs and so it should be a good game, but North End have a decent record against them recently, so there’s nothing to fear.