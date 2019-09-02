Scottish Premiership rivals Hibs and Hearts battle it out for PNE striker, Rotherham United are close to landing Rangers winger, UD Almeria close to signing Nottingham Forest wonderkid - Championship rumours

Here is all the latest from the Championship on Monday, September 2, 2019.

Rotherham United are close to landing Rangers winger Jake Hastie, who was believed to have rejected a move to Leeds United earlier in the summer. (Scottish Sun)

Leeds United captain Liam Cooper has claimed that manager Marcelo Bielsa has improved him as a player dramatically, and credited his coach for preparing him for international football. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

A three-horse race appears to have emerged for the vacant Huddersfield Town job, with Charlton's Lee Bowyer, Lincoln's Danny Cowley and ex-Hull City boss Nigel Adkins the current favourites. (Sky Bet)

Derby County manager Phillip Cocu tore into his side following their 3-0 loss to Brentford last weekend, branding the struggling Rams as 'arrogant' in their approach. (BBC Sport)

Scottish Premiership rivals Hibs and Hearts are said to be battling it out for Preston North End striker Connor Simpson, who has struggled to break into the first team at Deepdale. (Team Talk)

Serbian side Red Star Belgrade have completed the signing of Huddersfield Town winger Rajiv van La Parra, who made 93 appearances for the Terriers during a four year spell. (BBC Sport)

Sheffield Wednesday's interim manager Lee Bullen is set for talks with the club over his future, but has remained tight-lipped over his chances of keeping the job permanently. (Sheffield Star)

Spanish side UD Almeria are believed to be on the verge of landing Nottingham Forest wonderkid Arvin Appiah, in a deal worth a hefty £8m. However, he could be loaned to an EFL instead. (The Sun)

Reading striker Tom Holmes looks set to join Belgian outfit KSV Roeselare on loan until the end of the season, as the Royal look to trim their wealth of striking options. (Get Reading)