Roy Keane recalls Manchester United's sudden recall of loan players from Preston North End

Roy Keane has used events at Preston North End nine years ago to have another dig at his former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

Keane referenced United's recall of three loan players from North End after Darren Ferguson was sacked as Deepdale manager in December 2010.

Darren Ferguson during his time as Preston manager

Matty James, Josh King and Ritchie de Laet were on loan with PNE but were summoned back to Old Trafford the day after Fergie Jnr's dismissal.

Former United skipper Keane referenced that during a fiery outburst about Sir Alex during a roadshow with Off the Ball in Ireland this week.

Keane said: "Darren was at Preston one time and Darren loses his job.

"A couple of young players were on loan from Manchester United. Guess what happened the next day?

"They were pulled out of Preston. Was that doing the best for Manchester United? Do me a favour."