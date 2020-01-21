Roma owner eyes major investment in Leeds or Newcastle, Middlesbrough and Birmingham City linked with Stoke City striker, Sunderland join race for Cardiff City midfielder - Championship rumours

Here is all the latest:

US billionaire James Pallotta, current owner of Roma, is rumoured to be weighing up a major investment in either Leeds United and Newcastle, should he successfully move the Serie A club on to new ownership (Sport Witness)

Doncaster Rovers are said to be plotting a move for Barnsley forward Mallik Wilks. He previously impressed for the League One outfit during a loan spell last season.

Stoke City are rumoured to be plotting a raid for Rangers winger Jordan Jones. He's been capped on nine occasions for Northern Ireland and could be sold for a £1 million fee. (Daily Mail)

Middlesbrough and Birmingham City have both been linked with a move for Stoke City striker Lee Gregory, as interest continues to grow in the former Millwall forward. (Birmingham Mail)

Charlton Athletic are rumoured to have knocked back a bid from Bristol City for their striker Lyle Taylor, who has been in high demand after impressing in the first half of the season. (Daily Mail)

Sheffield Wednesday's hopes of securing Crystal Palace striker Connor Wickham on loan look to have been boosted, after his manager Roy Hodgson suggested that a temporary spell away would help to reignite his career. (Football London)

Peterborough United's DOF Barry Fry has revealed that the club have had contact from Brentford over a potential move for Ivan Toney, who has scored 15 League One goals so far this season. (Peterborough Telegraph)

Sunderland are said to have joined the race for Cardiff City midfielder Will Vaulks, but are likely to face competition for his signature from the likes of Bristol City and Stoke. (Sky Sports)

Luton Town have been linked with a move for ex-England youth defender Reece Oxford, who is currently struggling for playing time with Bundesliga outfit FC Augsburg. (Various)