REVEALED: How the bookies rate Preston North End's promotion chances after fantastic Fulham win, as Leeds United win again

Preston North End resurrected their promotion chances with a 2-1 victory over high-flying Fulham.
David Nugent opened his account for Preston for the second time in the match against the Londoners, with what proved to be the winning goal.
The win ended a run of four consecutive defeats for the Lilywhites, and a vital three points lifted Alex Neil's side back into the play-offs.
Preston will need to improve their away form to challenge at the top of the table consistently, but a victory over a well-fancied Fulham side has lifted spirits considerably.
Leeds United gained a huge seventh straight victory and are pulling away, but how do the bookies rate Preston's chances of a Premier League adventure?
Check out the latest bookies odds for Championship promotion below:
Leeds - 1/16
West Brom - 1/6
Fulham - 7/4
Brentford - 7/2
Sheffield Wednesday - 11/2
Nottingham Forest - 6/1
Preston - 13/2
Swansea - 11/1
Bristol City - 12/1
Cardiff - 14/1
Millwall - 22/1
QPR - 22/1
Birmingham - 25/1
Blackburn - 25/1
Hull - 28/1
Reading - 50/1
Derby - 66/1
Stoke - 150/1
Charlton - 250/1
Huddersfield - 250/1