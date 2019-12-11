REVEALED: How the bookies rate Preston North End's promotion chances after fantastic Fulham win, as Leeds United win again

Have your say

Preston North End resurrected their promotion chances with a 2-1 victory over high-flying Fulham.

David Nugent opened his account for Preston for the second time in the match against the Londoners, with what proved to be the winning goal.

The win ended a run of four consecutive defeats for the Lilywhites, and a vital three points lifted Alex Neil's side back into the play-offs.

Preston will need to improve their away form to challenge at the top of the table consistently, but a victory over a well-fancied Fulham side has lifted spirits considerably.

Leeds United gained a huge seventh straight victory and are pulling away, but how do the bookies rate Preston's chances of a Premier League adventure?

Check out the latest bookies odds for Championship promotion below:

Leeds - 1/16

West Brom - 1/6

Fulham - 7/4

Brentford - 7/2

Sheffield Wednesday - 11/2

Nottingham Forest - 6/1

Preston - 13/2

Swansea - 11/1

Bristol City - 12/1

Cardiff - 14/1

Millwall - 22/1

QPR - 22/1

Birmingham - 25/1

Blackburn - 25/1

Hull - 28/1

Reading - 50/1

Derby - 66/1

Stoke - 150/1

Charlton - 250/1

Huddersfield - 250/1