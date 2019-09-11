Revealed! Here's the FIFA 20 ratings for EVERY Preston North End player

Well, FUThead appear to be a step ahead of the game, and have revealed all the player ratings ahead of the big release. Click and scroll through the gallery to see how Preston North End's players have been rated, from lowest to highest in each position...

1. Matthew Hudson - Goalkeeper Overall: 59. DIV: 58. HAN: 59. KIC: 53. REF: 58. SPEC: 42. POS: 60.

2. Michael Crowe - Goalkeeper Overall: 60. DIV: 57. HAN: 60. KIC: 58. REF: 58. SPEC: 43. POS: 60.

3. Connor Ripley - Goalkeeper Overall: 68. DIV: 69. HAN: 69. KIC: 67. REF: 70. SPEC: 35. POS: 68.

4. Declan Rudd - Goalkeeper Overall: 69. DIV: 71. HAN: 64. KIC: 64. REF: 70. SPEC: 35. POS: 68.

