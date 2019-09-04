Retro game: Preston North End turn the tables on Bury at Deepdale in March 1997

Preston North End and Bury have met 106 times in league and cup action, both clubs being founder members of the Football League.

Whether they will meet again in competitive action is in doubt following Bury's expulsion from the EFL last week due to the financial difficulties the Shakers find themselves in.

David Moyes after equalising for Preston against Bury

The 99th meeting between PNE and Bury came on March 1, 1997, at Deepdale.

It was a game which saw Gary Peters’ men turn round a half-time deficit and also reverse some poor form.

They had lost three of their last four matches, with them having been thumped 5-1 at Luton and 3-1 by York in the run-up to Bury’s visit.

Bury arrived in town as automatic candidates and two months later were crowned Second Division champions.

David Reeves celebrates scoring for PNE against Bury - as does Deepdale Duck

They came unstuck in this game though, despite taking an early lead.

North End roared back in the second half to turn the contest on its head with goals from David Moyes, David Reeves and Mark Stallard.

It kicked off a decent run of form through to the end of the season, PNE winning six and drawing one of the 11 games which followed.

Bury’s starting XI that day included Michael Jackson and Chris Lucketti who both went on to sign for Preston.

David Reeves and Mark Stallard celebrate Preston's third goal against Bury

Wearing the gloves was Dean Kiely who in 2017 had a short spell as the Lilywhites’ keeper coach.

After two big defeats on the spin, PNE boss Peters chose to recall Russ Wilcox and Moyes at the heart of the back four.

Sean Gregan was moved into midfield to patrol in front of them – a switch in position which Gregan went on to excel in over the years.

There were chances for both sides early on, Preston goalkeeper Bobby Mimms pulling off a good save from David Johnson.

Ian Bryson celebrates Preston's comeback win against Bury in March 1997

At the other end, a Moyes header was saved by Kiely.

Bury drew first blood in the 14th minute as Dean West played a short corner to Mark Carter.

Carter’s ball in found John O’Kane unattended, the Manchester United loanee’s curling shot deceiving Mimms who got tangled up with a team-mate.

Preston took charge of the game as the first-half went on and they equalised seven minutes after the interval.

Lee Cartwright’s cross from the right-wing was met by Moyes who sent a diving header past Kiely.

Three minutes later, Moyes sent another header against the bar.

The Lilywhites went 2-1 ahead in the 65th minute, a foul by Nicky Daws on Reeves earning PNE a free-kick.

Ian Bryson delivered the free-kick into the box where striker Reeves glanced a header inside the far post.

Kiely’s blunder handed PNE their third goal in the 77th minute.

He came to the edge of his box to clear a through ball from Reeves and tried to chest it past Stallard.

But it hit loanee Stallard who moved into the box, dragged it across Lucketti and rolled a shot into the net.

PNE: Mimms, Gage, Moyes, Wilcox, Barrick, Cartwright, Gregan, Bryson, Davey, Reeves, Stallard. Subs (not used): Kilbane, Rankine, McKenna.

Attendance: 8,749