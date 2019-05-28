Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy admits he was disappointed to lose Preston midfielder Alan Browne ahead of two crunch Euro 2020 qualifiers

Republic of Ireland boss Mick McCarthy admits the luck of the Irish is certainly not with Preston midfielder Alan Browne.

The PNE star was forced to pull out of the Irish squad for their forthcoming European Championship qualifiers against Denmark and Gibraltar next month.

Browne, suffered a calf injury during warm weather training in Portugal.

It is not the first time injury has affected the 24-year-old's international ambitions.

He has played only three times for his country despite making his debut two years ago.

Torn ankle ligaments kept him out of McCarthy's first two games in charge.

“Alan’s had no luck at all,” McCarthy told FAI TV.

“He was impressing me playing for Preston. I saw him a few times .

“He played really well and scored his goals.

“I thought he was training really well while he was here. It’s sad for him and we’re disappointed to lose him.”