Recent Preston North End games have been perfect for striker Jayden Stockley to make a big impact

Jayden Stockley believes the last few Preston North End games have been perfect for him to have an impact.

The striker played the full 90 minutes and won the decisive penalty as PNE beat Charlton 1-0 at the Valley.

Stockley also came on after half an hour to change the recent Lancashire Derby against Blackburn and has been relishing the opportunity to showcase his talents.

“It was a great game,” he said.

“The last couple of games have almost been tailor-made for me.

“It’s been great to show what I can do.

“Some would call it the uglier side sometimes but it’s something I like to thrive on, something that I hope I can do well for the team.

“Some days we won’t need that, as the gaffer has gone to a more fluid front three, the gaffer always picks a side that he thinks is going to go out there and get the three points.

“He’ll look at things and I’m really happy I could contribute today.

“We had that carrot of going top of the league and it is a good feeling.

“I know it’s early in the season but it should give us real momentum.

“It’s a really tough place to go, Charlton, they’ve started great this season so we knew it’d take a big performance to come away with the points.

“We got in at half time happy with the performance but a bit disappointed we weren’t more clinical.

“To get the goal in the second half and defend like we did late in the game was really admirable for our team.

“I think it’ll be a big lift for us going forward.”

Having come on in place of Paul Gallagher after half an hour last time out, Stockley was glad to see the midfielder step up to score the only goal of the game from the spot.

On this occasion, it was PNE’s no.12 that was used as an early sub, with him coming on for an injured Daniel Johnson.

Stockley said: “I was glad for him.

“It’s a testament to the professionalism of him.

“He’s someone we all look up to, there’s the quality but also the leader that he is.

“For him to step up and put it away is great for his character and I’m really happy for him because no matter how old you are and how many games you play, I’m sure the buzz is still there and the disappointment is still there.

“He’s one that I’m really happy for.