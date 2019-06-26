Reading target £250,000 swoop for AFC Wimbledon striker, Celtic to battle Stoke City to land Huddersfield Town's £3m captain, and is Francesco Totti set to come out of retirement to join Leeds? - Championship rumours

Have your say

From Italian legends to big money moves, these are the latest headlines and rumours from the Championship.

Leeds United are understood to have opened talks with Manchester City over re-signing 22-year-old Jack Harrison on loan, after a stellar 2018/19 campaign at Elland Road. (Daily Star)

Wigan Athletic could rival Sheffield United for the signature of Huddersfield Town ace Jonathan Hogg, who impressed for the Terriers last season despite their relegation.

Sheffield Wednesday could benefit from Chelsea appointing Frank Lampard as their new manager, as the Blues legend is unlikely to fight to keep Owls target Michael Hector at the club. (Sheffield Star)

Celtic are battling Stoke City to land Huddersfield Town captain Tommy Smith, who could be snapped up for a bargain £3 million. (Daily Mail)

Reading are honing in on a £250,000 swoop for AFC Wimbledon striker Joe Pigott, who bagged 18 goals for his side last season. (Daily Mail)

A bizarre report from Italy has suggested that 42-year-old Francesco Totti will come out of retirement to join Leeds, after he left his director role with Roma. (The Sun)

Middlesbrough will waste no time in finding a replacement for goalkeeper Dimi Konstantopoulos, but are expected to keep Darren Randolph as their first choice stopper. (Northern Echo)

Ipswich are confident of keeping goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski at the club, after his £1.5 million move to Millwall ‘collapsed’ following a failed medical. (ITV News)

Hull City have been linked with a move for Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Matt Ingram, as they look to land a backup stopper. (West London Sport)

West Bromwich Albion’s technical director has conceded that Salomon Rondon is likely to leave the club this summer, to avoid him leaving on a free transfer in 2020. (Birmingham Mail)