Rangers to face competition from PNE and Blackburn Rovers for Sheffield Weds goalkeeper, Bristol City and Charlton Athletic both receive fines, Galatasaray eye January move for Stoke City midfielder - Championship rumours

Here is the latest Championship news, featuring Luton Town, Rangers, Leeds Utd, Bristol City and Stoke City.

Rangers are said to be interested in signing Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Cameron Dawson, but could face stiff competition from the likes of Preston North End and Blackburn Rovers. (Sheffield Star)

Luton Town are understood to be lining up a move for Torquay United striker Jamie Reid, who has 14 goals in 20 matches for his side so far this season. (The 72)

IFK Goteborg manager Poya Asbaghi, who was said to be a key contender for the vacant Barnsley job, is said to have claimed that he wishes to remain with his current side, where he still has 'unfinished business'. (Sport Witness)

Turkish giants Galatasaray are rumoured to be eyeing a January move for Stoke City midfielder Badou Ndiaye, who impressed during a loan spell with the club last season. (Fotomac)

Ex-Leeds United defender Danny Mills has claimed that the club could look to snap up free agent goalkeeper Rob Green on a free agent deal, if they require cover for Kiko Casilla in the coming weeks. (Football Insider)

Algerian goal machine Baghdad Bounedjah, who has netted a stunning 123 goals in just over four seasons for Al Sadd, has claimed he's enjoying playing in the Middle East, amid links with Leeds United. (HITC)

Bristol City and Charlton Athletic have both received fines for £10k and £12.5k respectively, after a melee broke out between the two sides during their clash at the end of last month. (Bristol Post)

Stoke City's caretaker manager Rory Delap has claimed he's feeling "heartbroken" by the club's fall from grace, as the bottom-of-the-league side continue to struggle in the Championship. (BBC Sport)

Preston North End look set to be without two key players for their match against Huddersfield Town this weekend, with Ben Pearson out due to suspension and Daniel Johnson suffering with a foot injury. (Lancashire Evening Post)