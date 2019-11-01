Preston v Charlton Athletic: TV and stream details, odds, team news

Preston can go top if they defeat Charlton and results go their way this weekend.

The Lilywhites have enjoyed a quality start to the season, winning seven of their first 14 games. Following their thrilling victory over Blackburn they moved to within two points of league leaders West Brom.

Alex Neil's men currently sit in second place (Getty Images)

This weekend’s opponents, Charlton Athletic, have also had a relatively solid start to the season following their promotion from League One.

They currently sit in ninth place, just three points behind Alex Neil’s men. A victory for the Addicks would likely see them move in the play-off spots.

Read more: Preston North End boss Alex Neil impressed by Lee Bowyer’s Charlton Athletic side

When and where can I watch the match?

The match kicks off at 12pm on Sunday afternoon (November 3)

Fans who aren’t travelling to The Valley can catch the game on Sky Sport Football or Sky Sports Main Event. Coverage on Sky gets underway at 11.30am.

How do I watch the game without a Sky Sports subscription?

Fans wanting to watch the game, but not willing to pay a regular subscription fee to Sky can pay a one-off fee to stream the game via NOW TV.

For £9.99 Sheffield Wednesday fans can receive a Sky Sports Game Pass which allows 24-hour access to all Sky Sports channels. A week pass for Sky Sports costs £14.99 while a month pass costs £33.99.

Preston team news

Sunday could see the return of central defender Ben Davies.

Tom Clarke and Louis Moult both remain sidelined, however, as does Josh Harrop.

Charlton team news

Sam Field and Jake Forster-Caskey both picked up injuries during Charlton’s midweek encounter with Bristol City and will miss out.

Jonny Williams and Lyle Taylor are both continuing their recovery from long-term injuries.

Odds

Charlton 2/1

Preston 11/8

Draw 23/10