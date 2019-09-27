Preston's visit to Charlton Athletic moved for live television broadcast which is bad news for away fans

Preston North End's away clash with Charlton Athletic has been moved back a day for live broadcast on Sky Sports.

The Lilywhites will now travel to The Valley to face Lee Bowyer's men on Sunday, November 3, with the game having a noon kick-off.

It is a very fan-unfriendly switch, with no trains able to get North End fans from Preston to London in time for the lunchtime start - matches in the capital always attract a big turn out of PNE followers.

This will be the second PNE game picked for live broadcast by Sky, with them having shown the 3-1 win over Stoke City at Deepdale in August.

North End last played at The Valley in October 2015 when two goals from Paul Gallagher and one from Daniel Johnson gave them a 3-0 victory.