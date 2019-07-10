Preston's pre-season friendly photos from down the years Who remembers Preston North End playing Athletic Bilbao, AEK Athens and Kocaelispor in pre-season friendlies? A look back in pictures at some of PNE's pre-season friendly games from down the years. 1. Duck meets the Greeks Deepdale Duck welcomes AEK Athens supporters to Preston in July 2012 JPIMedia jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. PNE and Bolton are thunderstruck PNE's friendly at Bolton in August 1999 had to be abandoned in the second half after an electric storm struck and knocked out power JPIMedia jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Playing in the rain Jonathan Macken scores for Preston at Bolton before their friendly was abandoned in August 1999 JPIMedia jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Belfast visit for PNE Michael Appleton in action for Preston against Cliftonville in 2000 JPIMedia jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 6