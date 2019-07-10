Preston midfielder Mark Rankine in the thick of the action against Athletic Bilbao at Deepdale in 2000

Preston's pre-season friendly photos from down the years

Who remembers Preston North End playing Athletic Bilbao, AEK Athens and Kocaelispor in pre-season friendlies?

A look back in pictures at some of PNE's pre-season friendly games from down the years.

Deepdale Duck welcomes AEK Athens supporters to Preston in July 2012

1. Duck meets the Greeks

PNE's friendly at Bolton in August 1999 had to be abandoned in the second half after an electric storm struck and knocked out power

2. PNE and Bolton are thunderstruck

Jonathan Macken scores for Preston at Bolton before their friendly was abandoned in August 1999

3. Playing in the rain

Michael Appleton in action for Preston against Cliftonville in 2000

4. Belfast visit for PNE

