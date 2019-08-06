Preston's Josh Earl faces 8-12 weeks on the sidelines after being injured on his loan debut for Bolton Wanderers

Preston North End left-back Josh Earl is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after being injured on his debut for Bolton Wanderers where he is on loan.

Earl was hurt 15 minutes into Bolton's 2-0 defeat at Wycombe on Saturday.

He damaged his ankle making a tackle on the hosts' Paul Smyth and Bolton say he will be out between eight and 12 weeks.

Bolton also confirmed that a similar injury had been suffered by their striker Connor Hall, that believed to have happened in a recent friendly game.

Earl is expected to have treatment and under his rehabilitation at North End before resuming his loan spell with Wanderers.

PNE loaned the 20-year-old out in order to get a run of first-team games, with him having to play second fiddle in the main last season to Andrew Hughes.

Although the loan deal was agreed with Bolton last week, it was only confirmed when Bolton published the team sheet for the Wycombe game an hour before kick-off.

The paperwork had been registered on time but the move needed approval from the FA and EFL, hence the lateness of the announcement.