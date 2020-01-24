Preston’s away form is given a big boost

Preston North End’s victory at Barnsley in midweek gave their away record a welcome kick in the right direction.

The 3-0 win at Oakwell means the Lilywhites are now averaging a point a game on their travels.

It could be a lot better but the green shoots of recovery are there in terms of results on the road.

Of their 14 Championship away matches this season, North End have won three, drawn five and lost six.

It is the poorest away record in the top-half of the table and you have to go down to Cardiff in 13th place to find worse – they have won two and drawn seven on their travels.

Alex Neil’s men are now unbeaten away in the last four games, the Barnsley victory following-up draws at Cardiff, Leeds and Blackburn.

Tuesday night was the first time they had scored three away goals in the league this season, the 3-2 defeat at Swansea in August having previously been the only time they had scored more than once.

It was also their biggest winning away margin for a year, having won 4-1 against Queens Park Rangers.

That win at Loftus Road kick-started a run of six straight wins on the road.

Last season they finished with 27 points on the road, while in the 2017/18 campaign 38 points came in away games.

North End’s best away points tally in the last 10 seasons came when they were promoted in 2014/15.

They finished with a haul of 41 points on the road, having collected 40 the campaign before.

Next month, PNE play four away games at Wigan, Stoke, West Bromwich Albion and Fulham.