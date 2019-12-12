Preston North End youngster Ethan Walker joins Altrincham on loan

Preston North End's teenage winger Ethan Walker has joined Altrincham on a youth loan for the rest of the season.

The loan to the Moss Lane outfit will give 17-year-old Walker the chance to get a run of first-team football.

He made his North End debut as a substitute in the 1-1 draw with Aston Villa at Deepdale last December.

Walker was aged 16 and 156 days at the time, becoming the youngest player to turn out for PNE in a league game.

In August's Carabao Cup win at Bradford City, Walker came on as a substitute in the 80th minute.

Earlier this season, Walker signed his first professional contract with North End having come through the club's academy.