Preston North End youngster Ethan Walker joins Altrincham on loan

Ethan Walker on his Preston debut against Aston Villa in December 2018
Preston North End's teenage winger Ethan Walker has joined Altrincham on a youth loan for the rest of the season.

The loan to the Moss Lane outfit will give 17-year-old Walker the chance to get a run of first-team football.

He made his North End debut as a substitute in the 1-1 draw with Aston Villa at Deepdale last December.

Walker was aged 16 and 156 days at the time, becoming the youngest player to turn out for PNE in a league game.

In August's Carabao Cup win at Bradford City, Walker came on as a substitute in the 80th minute.

Earlier this season, Walker signed his first professional contract with North End having come through the club's academy.