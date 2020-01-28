Preston North End Women’s Juniors Under-16s team going Stateside to Dallas

Preston North End Women’s Juniors Under-16s side are heading to America to play in an international tournament.

They have been invited to play in the Dallas International Girls’ Cup which will see them compete against teams from all over the world.

Preston North End Womens Juniors Under-16s team did a sponsored bike ride on the Guild Wheel to raise money for their trip to Dallas

Going to Dallas in April will be a once in a lifetime opportunity for the team.

It will be a fitting end to their time in grassroots football in the junior section of PNEWFC.

The team and their parents have been busy raising funds to cover the cost of the trip.

The girls did a sponsored bike ride around the Guild Wheel in Preston, while in February they are heading to the Booths store in Kendal for a sponsored bag pack.

Their opponents at the Dallas tournament will include Dallas Texans (USA), VK Viking’s (Norway), Thespakusatsu Gunman (Japan), New Zealand secondary school girls, IF Lysend (Denmark), FC Coronado (Costa Rica), Australia schoolgirls and D Feeters Soccer Club (Texas).

The PNEWJFC Under-16s play under the guidance of manager Andy Lyons and coach Peter Millington.

They play their league games in the Greater Manchester Women’s League, and have their tracksuits and training tops sponsored by D.E.S Electrical Services.

Some of the team have been together since the age of six and others have joined along the way.

At the end of their time in junior grassroots football, some of the girls will progress into the women’s development squad.

PNEFC Women’s Junior FC last year celebrated their 25th anniversay and have won a number of trophies at various age levels.