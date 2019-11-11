Preston North End winger Tom Barkhuizen shortlisted for Championship goal of the month honour

Preston North End's Tom Barkhuizen has been nominated for the Sky Bet Championship goal of the month award.

Barkhuizen's superb curling strike in the 3-2 derby victory over Blackburn Rovers is in the voting together with goals from Derby County's Graeme Shinnie and Hull City striker Tom Eaves.

His goal capped a fantastic fightback from North End in the derby clash, Rovers having raced into a 2-0 lead.

Running on to a pass from Alan Browne on the left-hand side of the box, Barkhuizen opened up his body and curled a right-footed shot over Rovers keeper Christian Walton into the far corner.

To vote in the poll, follow this link: https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/11854248/sky-bet-championship-league-one-and-league-two-goals-of-the-month-vote-for-october

