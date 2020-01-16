Preston North End winger Josh Ginnelly completes loan switch to Bristol Rovers

Preston North End winger Josh Ginnelly has joined Bristol Rovers on loan for the rest of the season.

Ginnelly, 22, who joined North End from Walsall 12 months ago, has found first-team football hard to come by.

He's played nine times for PNE, just one of those appearances from the start.

Lilywhites manager Alex Neil said: "Josh needs to get himself games.

"To be fair, he has applied himself very well since he has been here.

"We just need to get him out to get him minutes, see what he does between now and the end of the season and take it from there."

Ginnelly told Rovers' official website: "When I met up with the gaffer and he told me his plans going forward I liked the sound of them - that's why I've signed.

"I'm glad that he's keen to work with me."