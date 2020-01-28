Preston North End will host city’s big sporting showpiece

Preston North End’s Deepdale stadium will host the 15th annual GLL Preston Sports Awards.

The big night will be Friday, March 20, it was announced at the awards launch this week.

Zuleikha Chikh (left) at the Preston Sports Awards launch (photo: LAT Creative)

The launch event gave organisers a platform to hear from previous award winner Zuleikha Chikh, who was named Volunteer of the Year in 2019.

Chikh gave an insight in to how she became listed in the top 30 ‘Muslim women in sport’ power list in the world, 2019.

Jimmy Khan, lead for sport and community development at the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan), said: “UCLan is honoured and privileged to be associated with such a flagship event for the city. The university has been involved with the Preston Sports Awards as a sponsor for many years.

“It is with great pride that this prestigious event now sits with UCLan whilst being delivered in partnership with the Preston Sports Forum.

“ The application process now open, we anticipate a flood of nominations being submitted. To avoid disappointment, get your nominations in quickly.”

At the 2020 GLL Preston Sports Awards, there will be 13 awards up for grabs. Nominations are being accepted until Monday, February 17 at 8pm.

Nomination forms are available by emailing kyoungman@uclan.ac.uk or online at http://www.visitpreston.com/events/details/10636 .

Tickets for the Preston Sports Awards are £25 each (normal surcharges apply) available from: https://onlineshop.uclan.ac.uk/conferences-and-events/school-of-sport-and-health-sciences/events/gll-preston-sports-awards-2020.

Ticket sales close on Thursday, March 12.

AWARDS CATEGORIES:

Coach of the Year* (aged 16 plus) - Sponsored by Porsche Centre Preston.

Sports Club of the Year - Sponsored by The Flower Bowl Entertainment Centre.

Volunteer of the Year (aged 14-24 years) - Sponsored by Frank Whittle Partnership Ltd.

Volunteer of the Year (aged 25 years plus) - Sponsored by Centre for Volunteering and Community Leadership.

Young Achiever (Under 21 years) - Sponsored by Millers Taxis.

Achievement Performance of the Year Senior (18 years and over) -Sponsored by Real Care Support.

Sport for All award - Sponsored by Preston City Council.

School of the Year Primary School - Sponsored by Go Velo .

School of the Year Secondary School - Sponsored by Preston Marriot Hotel.

Community Club of the Year - Sponsored by Ambulant Physiotherapy Ltd.

Higher/ Further Education Team of the Year - Sponsored by Ashton Joinery.

Special Recognition/ Service to Sport - Sponsored by University of Central Lancashire.

Lifetime Achievement - Sponsored by Wallwork Nelson and Johnson Chartered Accountants.