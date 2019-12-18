Preston North End will have first ever overseas referee officiating at Deepdale

Preston North End’s meeting with Reading over Christmas will be their first Championship game refereed by an overseas official.

Jarred Gillett is scheduled to take charge of the Deepdale clash on December 29.

The Australian has been officiating in England since the latter part of last season.

Gillett was an experienced referee in the A League in Australia before he emigrated to England in order to take up a research position at Liverpool John Moore’s University.

In his final game in the A League, the 33-year-old wore a microphone so that all his decisions could be monitored and explained.

That gave a fascinating insight into how a game is seen through the eyes of a referee.

Gillett refereed five A League Grand Finals and is a FIFA official.

His first match in England was Morecambe’s 4-0 win over Cheltenham in April, with him also refereeing a League One game and a Championship clash at the end of last season.

This campaign he is in the PGMOL Select Group 2 and referees regularly in the Championship. He has also been a VAR official in Premier League games.

His 13 matches to date this season have seen him show 45 yellow cards and one red.

Gillett has had the whistle for one Reading game, their 2-0 home defeat to Charlton in August.

The EFL have announced referees and officials for all the games over Christmas.

While Gillett will be a new face at the end of the month for PNE, there is a familiar official in charge of Saturday’s televised clash at Cardiff .

North Lancashire referee Jeremy Simpson is in the middle at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Their Boxing Day clash with Leeds United at Elland Road will see Wigan official Darren Bond in charge of proceedings.

It is Mr Bond’s first North End game since February when he refereed the goalless draw with Derby County at Deepdale.

When Middlesbrough come to town on New Year’s Day, John Brooks is the man with the whistle.

The Leicestershire-based referee took charge of PNE’s 3-1 win over Stoke City earlier in the season.

Last December he was in the middle for North End’s home win against Millwall.

Mr Brooks has yet to show a red card this campaign in his 13 games.