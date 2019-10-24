Preston North End Wigan Athletic and Sunderland join race to sign Manchester United midfielder, Swansea City plot January move for Liverpool midfielder, Derby County, Huddersfield Town and Swansea eye move for Fleetwood Town midfielder

Have your say

These are all the latest media rumours from around the Championship.

French journalist Romain Molina has claimed Andrea Radrizzani and QSI chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi are great friends and have a “very, very close circle.” amid investment talk. (France. TV Sport)

James Milner, who has been continuously linked with a return to Leeds United should they be promoted, has revealed his contract situation at Liverpool is yet to be resolved. (Liverpool Echo)

Bristol City are prepared to submit a fresh offer for Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah should his loan spell at Elland Road be cut short. (The Athletic)

Leeds United attacker Gjanni Alioski says he doesn’t know who Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk is - despite him managing Leeds three years ago. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

West Bromwich Albion are ready to make their move on Newcastle United striker Dwight Gayle, who is also a target for Nottingham Forest. (The Sun)

Preston North End and Wigan Athletic will battle it out with Sunderland to sign Manchester United midfielder James Garner on loan. (The Sun)

Newcastle, Arsenal, Liverpool, Southampton and Norwich were in the stands to watch QPR and Leeds United-linked Hearts full-back Aaron Hickey on Sunday. (The Sun via London Football News)

Derby County, Huddersfield Town and Swansea are weighing up a move for Fleetwood Town midfielder Kyle Dempsey. (Football Insider)

Swansea City are plotting a January bid to sign Liverpool midfielder Herbie Kane. The 20-year-old impressed on loan at Doncaster Rovers last season. (Football League World)